Win tickets to We Them Ones Comedy Tour March 14th!

Laugh Out Loud at We Them Ones — Win Tickets with KISS-FM!
Detroit, get ready for a night that’s all about big laughs, sharp punchlines, and nonstop energy. The We Them Ones Comedy Tour is taking over Little Caesars Arena on March 14, and KISS-FM is giving you the chance to be in the building. This is one of the most talked-about comedy tours in the country, bringing together some of the strongest voices in stand-up today for a full night of humor that hits close to home.
The lineup reads like a who’s who of comedy. Mike Epps brings his legendary storytelling and real-life observations that Detroit knows and loves. Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean deliver the fast-paced, unfiltered style fans recognize from the culture. Add in the veteran perspective of TK Kirkland, the sharp wit of Just Nesh, and a smooth, high-energy show hosted by Tony Roberts, and you’ve got a night that keeps rolling from start to finish.
This isn’t a sit-back-and-watch kind of show. The crowd is part of the experience. From the first joke to the final set, the room stays loud, engaged, and moving. Little Caesars Arena sets the stage for a comedy event that feels larger than life while still keeping that raw, relatable edge that makes these comedians stand out.
Why you don’t want to miss this show:
- A stacked lineup featuring multiple headlining comedians
- One night, one stage, nonstop stand-up
- A live crowd that brings real Detroit energy
- A major arena setting built for big moments
- You can purchase your tickets here!
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the We Them Ones Comedy Tour.
