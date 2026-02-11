Floetry Returns With ‘Say Yes’ Tour Across the U.S.

When Floetry sings about love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, it does not just sound good. It feels personal. Now, fans across the country will get to experience that feeling live once again.

Floetry is back. The neo-soul duo consisting of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart has announced their Say Yes Tour.

A Celebration of Sound

The 17-city U.S. tour, produced by Black Promoters Collective, begins April 9 in Newark, New Jersey. Floetry will make stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more, before concluding May 17 in Oakland.

R&B veterans Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses will join the duo on the road as special guests. That means each night will not just be a concert, but a full night of soulful storytelling and powerful vocals.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday (Feb. 12), from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

The upcoming tour is billed as “a celebration and a revival—an opportunity for audiences to experience Floetry’s music as it was always intended: live, intimate, and emotionally immersive.”

That description captures exactly why this tour matters. Floetry’s music has always been about connection. Their blend of spoken word poetry and smooth R&B vocals creates a sound that feels honest and vulnerable. Hearing it live brings a deeper level of emotion.

A Return Years in the Making

Floetry’s Say Yes Tour marks their first national outing since their 2016 reunion tour.

Their announcement comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Flo’Ology, released in November 2005. The album included gems such as the Grammy-nominated “SupaStar” featuring Common and “Lay Down.”

Twenty years is a long time in music. Trends change. Styles shift. But great songs stay powerful. Flo’Ology proved Floetry was not just part of a moment. They were helping shape a movement in neo-soul.

Before Flo’Ology, there was Floetic.

Floetry made their introduction with 2002’s Floetic, which included classics such as the title track, “Say Yes” and “Getting Late.”

Those songs became staples for fans of early 2000s R&B. They were played at house parties, sung in dorm rooms, and added to countless love playlists.

The album earned the duo multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best Urban/Alternative Performance (“Floetic”) and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“Say Yes”).

For many artists, Grammy nominations are career highlights. For Floetry, they were proof that poetry and soul could share the same stage and still reach mainstream success.

Fans Knew Something Was Coming

In the days leading up to the announcement, fans had their suspicions.

Many fans speculated some sort of announcement when the duo shared on Instagram on February 10 (Tuesday) throwback clips of them on stage and some behind-the-scenes moments. Some fans even considered the possibility of a documentary. Obviously, not the case, but still, excitement roars over the tour announcement.

Social media detectives were not wrong to be curious. When artists start posting nostalgic clips, something is usually on the way. In this case, it is not a film. It is something even better for fans who love live music.

Apr 9 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

Apr 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric

Apr 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Apr 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Apr 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Apr 18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic

Apr 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Apr 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Apr 26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Arena at Southlake

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

May 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

May 9 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

May 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 17 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

Tickets are available at blackpromoterscollective.com/floetry.

For fans who grew up with Floetry and for new listeners just discovering their sound, the Say Yes Tour offers something special. It is more than a concert series. It is a reminder that poetry still belongs in music, that vulnerability still matters, and that some voices only get richer with time.