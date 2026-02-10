Must Have Songs for Your Valentine’s Day Playlist

Love looks different for everyone, and so should your Valentine’s Day playlist. From flirty pop hits to late-night R&B and classic slow jams, this mix is built for every version of romance—first crushes, long-term loves, and everything in between. Press play and let the soundtrack handle the butterflies.

Take a look at some of your must-have songs for your ultimate Valentine's Day playlist!

At Last - Etta James

The ultimate love song, and should be on everyone's playlist, is At Last by Etta James. This 1960 classic is a love ballad like no other.

Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Part of the Blue Hawaii soundtrack, this iconic Elvis staple has been ranked one of the greatest songs of all time. The song has been covered by many different artists throughout the years.

Make You Feel My Love - Adele

Something about the soulful, beautiful voice of Adele makes you just feel the love. Imagine how you feel hearing, "I could offer you a warm embrace. To make you feel my love."

My Girl - The Temptations

If you want to make that special lady in your life feel good, throw this record on and dance the night away. This classic is a forever love song!

So Amazing - Luther Vandross

If there's one person who can make you fall in love over and over, it's Luther Vandross. One of his most beautiful songs is So Amazing, perfect for any couple looking for bliss.

Your Song - Elton John

A classic and beautiful hit this one is! Imagine hearing this song being sung to you or written about you. Talk about love!

All of Me - John Legend

We always know John Legend is one who will put his all into a love song. This is just one of the many hits, but All of Me explores the love and connection between a couple. Especially for Valentine's Day!

Speechless - Dan + Shay