This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 9

Feb. 9 has hosted many monumental events in R&B and hip-hop. Major Harris was born on this date in 1947. While best known for his work with the R&B/soul vocal group the Delphonics, he scored several hits as a solo artist, most notably “Love Won't Let Me Wait” (1975), which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Singles chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous hit records have been released on this day. They include.

1993: Digable Planets dropped their debut album, Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space). Its first single, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” was a massive hit, reaching No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. The song later won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

2010: DJ Kay Slay released his third album, More Than Just a DJ. The project featured performances from Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent, Cam'ron, Ghostface Killah, Tony Yayo, Papoose, and Jim Jones, among others. It went to No. 29 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 133 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 9 has recorded many important cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.

2018: The Black Panther soundtrack album was released. It featured songs curated or performed by Kendrick Lamar and other prominent hip-hop and R&B stars, including Schoolboy Q, Future, Jay Rock, SZA, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Swae Lee. It won two awards at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Rap Performance for “King's Dead.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also occasioned tragic losses for the industry.

2019: Rising rapper Willie Bo (born Willie McCoy) was shot and killed by police at the age of 20. He was a member of the FBG (Forever Black Gods) rap collective, with tight links to the Chicago drill scene.

2025: Odia rapper Juggernaut, whose real name was Abhinav Singh, was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment. He was reported to have died from suicide following harassment from his wife.