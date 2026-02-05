Mýa Announces Tenth Album ‘Retrospect’ After 8 Years

The Grammy-winning R&B singer Mýa has officially confirmed that her tenth studio album, Retrospect, is on the way. According to Billboard, the project is scheduled to drop this spring. She shared the update during a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, marking her first full-length release since 2018’s T.K.O. (The Knock Out).

For longtime fans, the news feels like a reunion. For newer listeners, it is a chance to see an artist who has quietly built her career on independence and creative control.

Staying Independent, Staying in Control

Retrospect will be released through Mýa’s own independent label, Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music Group. Instead of returning to the traditional major-label system that once defined much of the music industry, she continues to chart her own course.

That independent spirit has become a major part of her story over the years. Rather than chasing trends, she has focused on ownership and creative freedom. This new album appears to follow that same path.

During her talk show appearance, Mýa explained how deeply personal the project is to her.

“Music wasn’t just a part of my life; it was the heartbeat of my home, the foundation of my joy,” she said while discussing the album. “This album is a celebration of that and the kind of funk that never fades. It’s a bridge between the past and the future, honoring the greats, my inspirations, while forging something new.”

Her words make it clear that Retrospect is not just another album. It is a reflection on where she has been and where she is headed next.

A Sound Rooted in the Past

Sonically, Retrospect leans into classic influences. Mýa has shared that she drew inspiration from 1970s and 1980s funk and soul, blending those timeless sounds with modern R&B production.

Think smooth bass lines, warm harmonies, and grooves that make you want to move without rushing. At the same time, the album stays current, avoiding the feeling of being stuck in another era.

Interestingly, work on the project began years ago. Early sessions reportedly started around 2016, meaning some of these songs have been in development for nearly a decade. That long creative process suggests careful crafting rather than a quick release.

First Taste: “ASAP”

Fans have already received their first preview of the new era. The lead single, “ASAP,” dropped last week. The track was co-produced by LaMar “MyGuyMars” Edwards and Mýa herself.

“ASAP” rides on a smooth, midtempo groove. It captures the throwback-meets-current vibe she described. The production feels relaxed but polished, offering a hint of the album’s overall direction without revealing everything.

The single sets the tone for what could be one of her most cohesive projects yet.

Bridging Generations

While the album draws from classic funk and soul, the guest list proves Mýa is not simply looking backward. Features from 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas bring a modern hip-hop presence into the mix.

That combination signals a cross-generational approach. Instead of creating a purely nostalgic experience, she appears to be blending styles and audiences. Fans of traditional R&B may find comfort in the funk influences, while younger listeners might be drawn in by the rap collaborations.

The result could be an album that truly acts as a bridge between eras.

A Busy Season for Mýa

The album announcement arrives during a particularly active stretch in Mýa’s career.

She recently delivered a high-energy opening performance at the 2025 BET Awards, reminding viewers of her stage presence and dance skills. In addition, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of Fear of Flying with a vinyl reissue and updated streaming releases, honoring one of her most recognizable albums.

She also joined select dates of Brandy and Monica’s tour, connecting with audiences across different cities and generations.

All of this activity builds momentum heading into the release of Retrospect. It shows an artist who is not simply returning after a long break, but one who has been steadily working and evolving.