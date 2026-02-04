Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dies at 75

Billy “Bass” Nelson, the founding bassist of Parliament-Funkadelic and a defining architect of early psychedelic funk, has died at age 75. Confirmation came via George Clinton's Facebook page, with later notices providing Nelson's birth and death dates. No cause of death has been reported. News of his passing followed a false report in January, when Clinton noted Nelson was in their thoughts without specifics before the death was formally confirmed.

Nelson helped shape Funkadelic's earliest sound, delivering melodic, deep bass grooves that underpinned the band's first three albums. As a teenager, he connected with Clinton at the barbershop, joined the Parliaments, and contributed to writing the 1967 hit “(I Wanna) Testify.” Clinton has described how Nelson's barbershop-led guitar strumming revealed radio and live-performance potential and helped define their early direction.

Speaking to Bass Player in 2010, Nelson said: “One day, Eddie and I were tossing ideas back and forth when we came up with the name Funkadelic, which perfectly fit the psychedelic funk music.” In his 2014 autobiography, Clinton wrote: “Billy set a high standard for everything that followed. His Funkadelic work is still among my all-time favorite stuff. He had the Motown flavor with an aggressive rock attitude.”

Nelson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as part of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective. Known for a distinctive stage persona and boundary-pushing funk, he helped shape P-Funk's image, including a notorious onstage appearance in a diaper and combat boots. In a 2016 documentary, Nelson reflected on elevating rhythm and blues and funk to another level.