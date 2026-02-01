ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 $500 Inferno tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Mason & Starr in the Morning, February…

Doug Warner
500 inferno

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Mason & Starr in the Morning, February 16-20, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Linked Wins instant tickets

You could win 10 – $5 “$500 Inferno” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery with over $12.5 million in prizes instantly. You can win up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “$500 Inferno” instant tickets from the Michigan lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone

Lottery
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
WIN TICKETS TO “ROOM 112 TOUR” AT THE FOX THEATRE RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 14TH!
ContestsWIN TICKETS TO “ROOM 112 TOUR” AT THE FOX THEATRE RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 14TH!Ben Perez
Win tickets to Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long July 1st!
ContestsWin tickets to Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long July 1st!Ben Perez
Win tickets to see Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour 2026!
ContestsWin tickets to see Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour 2026!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect