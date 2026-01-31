This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 31

Jan. 31 has brought remarkable transformations to the R&B and hip-hop industry. Justin Timberlake was born on this day in 1981. He was one of the lead vocalists of the best-selling boy band NSYNC (alongside JC Chasez) before embarking on a solo career in the early 2000s. He would establish himself as a prominent figure in contemporary pop and R&B with his second album, FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Produced by Timbaland, the project spawned three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “SexyBack,” “What Goes Around Comes Around,” and “My Love.”

Also born on this day is South Korean rapper Wooseok, who was born in 1998. He shot to prominence as a member of the boy band Pentagon, known for hits such as “Dr. BeBe,” “Daisy,” and “Feelin' Like.” He is also a member of the duo Lai Kuan-lin and the band KIK.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has welcomed the releases of several notable albums over the years.

2020: Lil Wayne released his thirteenth album, Funeral. With guest appearances from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, O.T. Genasis, Jay Rock, Takeoff, and Lil Baby, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2020: Yo Gotti's tenth album, Untrapped, was released. Featuring guest appearances from Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lil Uzi Vert, it went to No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2025: Abel Tesfaye released his sixth album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. It would be his final release under his stage name, The Weeknd. The project debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, earning 490,500 album-equivalents in its first week.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 31 has also seen many iconic cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.

1970: The Jackson 5's “I Want You Back” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a position it would hold for one week. It would be the first of four consecutive US number ones for the group, fronted by Michael Jackson, who was just 11 years old at the time.

2010: Beyoncé set a new record for the most GRAMMYs won on a single night by a female artist at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. She bagged six awards out of ten nominations, including Song of the Year for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", Best Contemporary R&B Album for I Am... Sasha Fierce, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Halo", Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Best R&B Song for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "At Last."