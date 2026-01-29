WIN TICKETS TO “ROOM 112 TOUR” AT THE FOX THEATRE RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 14TH!

112 ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED FOX THEATRE PERFORMANCE

FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the show. Register below!

The legendary, Grammy®-winning R&B quartet 112 performance originally scheduled for November 6 at the Fox Theatre has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 14, 2026. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled date. Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled date now have 30 days to request a refund at point of purchase. The “Room 112 Tour” will be a series of intimate performances scheduled across the country and joining the group on the road will be acclaimed 90s R&B girl group Total and Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter and producer Case, serving as the tour’s supporting acts. Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

Grammy® Award–winning R&B group 112, hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, rose to fame after signing with Bad Boy Records in 1995. Known for their smooth harmonies and unforgettable hits like “Only You,” “Cupid,” “It’s Over Now,” “Anywhere,” “You Already Know,” and the platinum smash “Peaches & Cream,” 112 helped define an era as pioneers of Hip Hop and R&B.

They also earned worldwide recognition for their feature on Puff Daddy’s Grammy®-winning tribute “I’ll Be Missing You” with Faith Evans. Renowned for their incredible live performances, 112 has toured globally with icons such as Janet Jackson, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Whitney Houston, Keith Sweat, Guy and P. Diddy & The Family. With a legacy of timeless music and show-stopping performances, 112 remains one of the greatest R&B groups of all time.

Legendary 90s R&B group Total, led by Keisha Epps and Kima Dyson, helped define an era with their sultry harmonies, edgy style, and unforgettable stage presence. With chart-topping hits like “Can’t You See” and “Kissin’ You,” Total became pioneers of the fusion of Hip Hop and R&B, leaving a lasting mark on music history.

In 2024, they reignited the stage on the Queens of R&B Tour alongside Xscape, SWV, 702, and Mýa, proving that their legacy and influence remain timeless. Known for blending soulful vocals with raw Hip Hop energy, Total continues to captivate audiences worldwide as true icons of R&B.

Register below for your chance to win!