ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Isley Brothers Get Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Moment

The Isley Brothers have been part of the soundtrack of American life for so long that it almost feels like they have always been there. This week, their long journey…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers attend the ceremony honoring them with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Isley Brothers have been part of the soundtrack of American life for so long that it almost feels like they have always been there. This week, their long journey hit a shiny new milestone when the legendary group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on January 28.

According to Variety, the moment carried extra meaning. The Isleys started performing together in the 1950s, long before the Walk of Fame even existed. That history made the honor feel both overdue and deeply symbolic, celebrating not just fame but endurance.

A Career That Refuses to Slow Down

Today, the group is led by brothers Ronald and Ernie Isley, who have kept the name and the music alive for more than seven decades. In an industry where careers can fade quickly, that kind of staying power is rare. Reflecting on the honor, Ronald Isley said it still felt unreal. “That’s fantastic and amazing… so many years, man.”

What makes the timing even more fitting is that the Isleys are not just living in the past. They are still recording new music and working with contemporary artists well into 2026, proving that their creativity has not slowed down with age.

Songs That Follow You Through Life

Across generations, Isley Brothers songs have quietly woven themselves into everyday moments. Their music plays at parties, weddings, and on long road trips. It also pops up in movies, from comedies like Anchorman to action hits like Rush Hour. Their sound feels familiar even to people who may not know every song title.

Their influence reaches even further through hip-hop. Artists including Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Drake, SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion have sampled Isley Brothers tracks, introducing their music to entirely new audiences. Sony Music Publishing executive Rachael Conte summed up that lasting appeal. “You could take it apart any which way, and it’s gonna be a hit,” she said.

Making Chart History

The Isley Brothers also hold a one-of-a-kind place in music history. They are the only act to land songs on the Billboard Hot 100 across six consecutive decades. Their ability to evolve helped make that possible. Early R&B favorites like “Shout” and “Twist & Shout” eventually gave way to funk classics such as “It’s Your Thing” and the guitar driven “That Lady.”

That evolution was shaped by many influences, including an early connection with Jimi Hendrix. Before becoming a rock legend, Hendrix played guitar for the Isleys in the early 1960s, leaving a lasting impression on Ernie Isley’s style.

A Legacy That Endures

Over the years, the group has faced personal losses, including the passing of brothers O’Kelly, Marvin, and Rudolph. Even so, the Isley Brothers’ legacy has remained strong and intact.

Their most recent chart success came in 2022 with a reworked version of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” featuring Beyoncé, which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. Now, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, their story is literally set in stone, honoring a career that continues to inspire, adapt, and groove on.

Isley Brothers
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kid Cudi speaks onstage at the Shorts: "NEVERLAND" during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 30Bianca Barratt
A split image of Sevyn Streeter on the left and Kendrick Lamar on the right.
MusicSevyn Streeter Picks Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year, Calls for Calm Over AwardsSheena Suhr
Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicTeyana Taylor Says Beyoncé Taught Her to Bet on HerselfKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect