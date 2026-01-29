The Isley Brothers Get Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Moment

The Isley Brothers have been part of the soundtrack of American life for so long that it almost feels like they have always been there. This week, their long journey hit a shiny new milestone when the legendary group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on January 28.

According to Variety, the moment carried extra meaning. The Isleys started performing together in the 1950s, long before the Walk of Fame even existed. That history made the honor feel both overdue and deeply symbolic, celebrating not just fame but endurance.

A Career That Refuses to Slow Down

Today, the group is led by brothers Ronald and Ernie Isley, who have kept the name and the music alive for more than seven decades. In an industry where careers can fade quickly, that kind of staying power is rare. Reflecting on the honor, Ronald Isley said it still felt unreal. “That’s fantastic and amazing… so many years, man.”

What makes the timing even more fitting is that the Isleys are not just living in the past. They are still recording new music and working with contemporary artists well into 2026, proving that their creativity has not slowed down with age.

Songs That Follow You Through Life

Across generations, Isley Brothers songs have quietly woven themselves into everyday moments. Their music plays at parties, weddings, and on long road trips. It also pops up in movies, from comedies like Anchorman to action hits like Rush Hour. Their sound feels familiar even to people who may not know every song title.

Their influence reaches even further through hip-hop. Artists including Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Drake, SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion have sampled Isley Brothers tracks, introducing their music to entirely new audiences. Sony Music Publishing executive Rachael Conte summed up that lasting appeal. “You could take it apart any which way, and it’s gonna be a hit,” she said.

Making Chart History

The Isley Brothers also hold a one-of-a-kind place in music history. They are the only act to land songs on the Billboard Hot 100 across six consecutive decades. Their ability to evolve helped make that possible. Early R&B favorites like “Shout” and “Twist & Shout” eventually gave way to funk classics such as “It’s Your Thing” and the guitar driven “That Lady.”

That evolution was shaped by many influences, including an early connection with Jimi Hendrix. Before becoming a rock legend, Hendrix played guitar for the Isleys in the early 1960s, leaving a lasting impression on Ernie Isley’s style.

A Legacy That Endures

Over the years, the group has faced personal losses, including the passing of brothers O’Kelly, Marvin, and Rudolph. Even so, the Isley Brothers’ legacy has remained strong and intact.