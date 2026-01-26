Win tickets to Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long July 1st!

A Night of Timeless Soul at Little Caesars Arena

105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to be part of an unforgettable summer night as Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire bring their “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour to Little Caesars Arena on July 1, 2026. This is a celebration of music that has soundtracked decades of memories, and now you could experience it live with tickets from Detroit’s Classic R&B station.

Picture the lights going down, the crowd rising to its feet, and the opening notes filling the arena. Lionel Richie’s smooth vocals and heartfelt songwriting have defined generations, delivering songs that feel just as powerful today as when they first hit the airwaves. From romantic ballads to upbeat sing-alongs, his live performances are known for connecting instantly with the audience, turning a massive venue into an intimate shared moment.

Sharing the stage, Earth, Wind & Fire bring their signature blend of soul, funk, and rhythm that keeps crowds moving from start to finish. Their live shows are full of energy, precision, and musicianship that reminds you why their music continues to resonate across generations. Together, this tour is a rare pairing of artists whose catalogs are packed with songs everyone knows and loves.

Little Caesars Arena provides the perfect setting for a night like this—big sound, bright lights, and thousands of fans coming together to celebrate timeless R&B and soul. Whether you’re planning a summer night out with friends, a date night, or simply treating yourself to live music done right, this show promises moments you’ll be talking about long after the final note.

Event details:

Artists: Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire Tour: Sing a Song All Night Long

Sing a Song All Night Long Date: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Prize: Tickets to the show

Tickets to the show Purchase tickets here!

This is your chance to experience two legendary acts on one stage, live in Detroit. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of a night filled with classic songs, powerful performances, and an atmosphere that brings everyone together.

