Win tickets to see Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour 2026!

Summer Walker Brings the Still Finally Over It Tour to Detroit

Detroit gets ready for a night built on emotion, melody, and modern R&B as Summer Walker brings her Still Finally Over It Tour 2026 to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Known for her honest lyrics and smooth, atmospheric sound, Summer Walker has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary R&B, connecting with fans through songs that feel personal and lived-in.

This tour continues the story behind Still Over It and Finally Over It, albums that shaped conversations around love, growth, and self-reflection. Hearing these tracks live gives the music a new dimension, with Summer Walker’s signature vocals filling the arena and turning the night into a shared experience. From laid-back grooves to moments that hit a little deeper, the show is designed to move at a pace that keeps the crowd locked in from start to finish.

Joining her on stage are Monaleo and Odeal, two rising artists bringing their own distinct energy to the evening. Monaleo’s confident delivery and sharp lyricism add a bold edge to the lineup, while Odeal’s smooth, genre-blending sound sets the tone early in the night. Together, they create a full evening of R&B and hip-hop that flows naturally from start to finish.

Little Caesars Arena provides the perfect setting, offering a large-scale production while still keeping the focus on the music. Whether you’re coming with friends, a partner, or making it a solo night out, this show is built for listeners who appreciate R&B that feels real and current while still fitting comfortably alongside the throwback sounds you hear every day on KISS-FM.

Event Details:

Show: Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour 2026

Support: Monaleo and Odeal

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Purchase tickets here!

