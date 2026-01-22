This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 22

Did you know that on Jan. 22, 1965, DJ Jazzy Jeff was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? The rapper-turned-actor may best be known for his role in the popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. On this day in history, there have been many significant happenings related to the urban music industry, including incredible hits and milestones, cultural changes, notable recordings and performances, and industry changes and challenges. These events have helped shape hip-hop music as we know it today.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Take yourself back in time with these Jan. 22 breakthrough hits and milestones that helped launch some popular hip-hop music:

1977: Hitting No. 1 in America with his song "I Wish" from the album Song in a Key of Life, Stevie Wonder took the country by surprise, having the first album in America to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

1987: Steve "Silk" Hurley, a one-hit wonder, made it to No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart with his song "Jack Your Body," a first for a house music album.

2002: Spice 1 released his fourth compilation album, The Playa Rich Project Vol. 2. The album included collaborations with E-40, Kurupt, Captain Save 'Em, and Lil' Keke.

2008: Big Noyd released his Illustrious album. The album had Lil Fame of MOP as the executive producer and featured the songs "Snitches" and "Heartless."

2021: BRS Kash releases his 12-song Kash Only album, featuring the popular song "Do It."

BRS Kash releases his 12-song Kash Only album, featuring the popular song "Do It." 2021: Coi Leray released "No More Parties." The song went viral on TikTok, which led to a remix with Lil Durk.

Cultural Milestones

On Jan. 22, these cultural milestones helped the urban music industry make strides:

1960: Sam Cooke, a pioneer for hip-hop music known as "The King of Soul," signs with RCA, leaving behind the Keen label he'd been with since 1957.

1965: Jeffrey Allen Townes, better known as DJ Jazzy Jeff, was born in Philadelphia, PA. He rose to fame as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince with Will Smith.

1968: The British label Apple Records, under the Apple Corp. Ltd. company, is founded by the Beatles and opens its doors at 5 Wigmore St. in Marylebone, London.

1990: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic, was born in Maryland. His musical debut was in 2009 under the name Psychological, before he shortened it to Logic.

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic, was born in Maryland. His musical debut was in 2009 under the name Psychological, before he shortened it to Logic. 1998: Richard Lamar Hawk, known as Silentó, was born in Atlanta, GA. His debut single, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are a few notable recordings and performances that happened on Jan. 22 you might find interesting:

2014: Jay-Z performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as part of his Magna Carter World Tour.

2020: Willie Jones, an innovator blending country music and hip-hop, put out his debut album, Right Now.

2021: Erick the Architect releases his album Future Proof, featuring hits like "I Can't Lose" and "Selfish."

Erick the Architect releases his album Future Proof, featuring hits like "I Can't Lose" and "Selfish." 2023: Drake performed at The Apollo Theater in New York City. This performance was originally rescheduled from Dec. 7 due to production delays.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Every industry faces challenges. Here are some urban music industry challenges that happened on Jan. 22:

1981: In Inglewood, California, a fire, which took 54 days to put out, destroys the recording studio Ike and Tina Turner built in 1970.

1987: MTV began broadcasting nationwide, making music videos available on television 24 hours a day across the country.

MTV began broadcasting nationwide, making music videos available on television 24 hours a day across the country. 2012: Seal announces he and his wife, Heidi Klum, will separate. The couple was married in 2005 and have four children together.