Get A New Ride With Regina
Tax season is a great time to make a smart move—especially if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vehicle or getting into something more reliable! At Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet in…
Tax season is a great time to make a smart move—especially if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vehicle or getting into something more reliable! At Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet in Waterford, Regina the Queen of Car Loans is making it easier to take that next step with a special tax-time offer called the Queen’s Refund Advantage.
For a limited time, when you bring in your tax refund or any down payment, Regina will add up to $500 toward your purchase on any new or used vehicle. The Queen’s Refund Advantage is designed to give you more flexibility, more confidence, and more buying power as you shop.
Whether you have great credit, are rebuilding, or have been told “no” somewhere else, Regina is known for working with real people and helping customers find real solutions. With a huge selection of vehicles available now, this is the perfect time to come in, explore your options, and see what you can qualify for. To claim the Queen’s Refund Advantage, visit Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet in Waterford and ask for Regina the Queen of Car Loans! Click here for more details.