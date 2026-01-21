Jill Scott Releases New Song ‘Don’t Play With It’ From Upcoming Album

Jill Scott has premiered a bold new song titled "Don't Play With It," also referred to as "Don't Play," during a COLORS SHOW performance, signaling continued promotion for her upcoming sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, set for release on Feb. 13. The appearance marks a high-profile return with new material following more than a decade since her last studio album.

"Don't Play With It" is positioned as a powerfully frank anthem centered on power, pleasure, boundaries, and peace. The track appears on the forthcoming album and is produced by VT Tolan. The COLORS performance highlights Scott's vocal prowess and anchors the contemporary promotion cycle surrounding the project, with a performance video now available to stream as part of the rollout.

Scott co-wrote "Don't Play" with Marcus Christopher White. "I wrote this song because people are not screwing right, and that just hurts a sister's heart," Scott told COLORS. "I really wanted them to get all the loving that they deserve as kind of a tutorial for anybody who's lacking in the loving department."

The track is part of a string of tracks from To Whom This May Concern. Scott debuted two associated tracks, "Beautiful People" and "Pressha," to promote the upcoming album. The release is part of a broader promotional campaign for the album, as well as a stream of new, authentic, and self-confident music based on real-life events and experiences.

In addition to the COLORS showcase, Scott has been actively performing live in London and across the UK. Recent appearances include a Camden performance with DJ AG, where she delivered a medley of classics, reinforcing her continued presence on stage alongside her new releases.