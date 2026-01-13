This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 13

Jan. 13 is a day that has brought remarkable transformations to the hip-hop and R&B industry. C.P. Spencer was born on this date in 1938. He was an original member of the influential R&B/soul vocal group The Spinners, but he left the group before they became famous. He would go on to form The Originals in 1966, who found success as background singers for Motown artists such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Edwin Starr. The group also recorded their own original songs, with some of their standout hits including "Baby, I'm For Real" and "The Bells."

Also born on Jan. 13 was Christian rapper Hulvey in 1999. His debut album, Christopher, was released in 2021 and reached No. 8 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. Want more memorable moments from Jan. 13? Keep reading.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen the release of several genre-defining records:

1998: The Lox dropped their debut album, Money, Power & Respect. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, with over 110,000 copies sold in its first week. It has since earned a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and remains the group's best-selling album.

2009: Notorious: Music from and Inspired by the Original Motion Picture was released as the soundtrack to the biopic film Notorious, based on the life and death of the rap legend The Notorious B.I.G. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

2017: PnB Rock released his fourth mixtape, GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions. With features from Quavo, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, and YFN Lucci, it peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2023: BabyTron dropped his fourth album, BIN Reaper 3: New Testament. Released as the follow-up to his 2022 mixtape, BIN Reaper 3: Old Testament, the project peaked at No. 100 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 13 is associated with iconic cultural moments:

1972: Aretha Franklin performed the first of two concerts at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, which were recorded for her Amazing Grace live album. The album would win Franklin a GRAMMY for Best Soul Gospel Performance at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Although the iconic performance was filmed, the video footage wasn't released until 2018 when it appeared on the Amazing Grace documentary film.

2002: Aaliyah's "More Than a Woman" from her eponymous third and final album reached No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart. Released just over a week after the R&B star died in a plane crash, the song also enjoyed moderate success in the U.S., peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.