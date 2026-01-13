ContestsEvents
Hip-Hop, R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2026

20 years ago, we were enjoying songs that we didn’t realize would later become classics. We entered the 2000s with some of the biggest bangers that music had seen. Hip-hop…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 18: Hip-hop artists Akon (L), The Original Youngbuck and Snoop Dogg pose on day 1 at the 2006 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

20 years ago, we were enjoying songs that we didn't realize would later become classics. We entered the 2000s with some of the biggest bangers that music had seen. Hip-hop and R&B were making some pivotal changes and truly upgrading their sound. From Los Angeles to Atlanta's takeover, things were on the rise for the music industry!

2006 was the year of raw energy and good sounds. From Rick Ross and Lil Wayne to T.I. and John Legend, there were so many sounds to enjoy, from smooth and soulful to bold and rough. Today, we celebrate 20 years of some of our favorite songs and tracks that still bring us good vibes when we hear them today. Let's rewind and go back to see what was on top of the charts 20 years ago.

Songs That Came Out in 2006

  • What You Know - T.I.
  • Fireman - Lil Wayne
  • Hustlin' - Rick Ross
  • Kick, Push - Lupe Fiasco
  • Touch It - Busta Rhymes
  • Hypnotized - Plies ft. Akon
  • Irreplaceable - Beyoncé
  • So Sick - Ne-Yo
  • Say Goodbye - Chris Brown
  • You - Lloyd
  • When I See U - Fantasia
  • Love - Keyshia Cole
  • Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
  • Smack That - Akon
  • Shortie Like Mike - Bow Wow ft. Chris Brown

What a time! 2006 was one of those years that crafted some of the best hits in hip hop and R&B. From breakout songs to classics we still hear today, there are so many hits to hear on repeat!

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
