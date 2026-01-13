Hip-Hop, R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2026

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 18: Hip-hop artists Akon (L), The Original Youngbuck and Snoop Dogg pose on day 1 at the 2006 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

20 years ago, we were enjoying songs that we didn't realize would later become classics. We entered the 2000s with some of the biggest bangers that music had seen. Hip-hop and R&B were making some pivotal changes and truly upgrading their sound. From Los Angeles to Atlanta's takeover, things were on the rise for the music industry!

2006 was the year of raw energy and good sounds. From Rick Ross and Lil Wayne to T.I. and John Legend, there were so many sounds to enjoy, from smooth and soulful to bold and rough. Today, we celebrate 20 years of some of our favorite songs and tracks that still bring us good vibes when we hear them today. Let's rewind and go back to see what was on top of the charts 20 years ago.

Songs That Came Out in 2006

What You Know - T.I.

Fireman - Lil Wayne

Hustlin' - Rick Ross

Kick, Push - Lupe Fiasco

Touch It - Busta Rhymes

Hypnotized - Plies ft. Akon

Irreplaceable - Beyoncé

So Sick - Ne-Yo

Say Goodbye - Chris Brown

You - Lloyd

When I See U - Fantasia

Love - Keyshia Cole

Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland

Smack That - Akon

Shortie Like Mike - Bow Wow ft. Chris Brown