Win tickets to the Mother’s Day Celebration at The Fox Theatre May 9th!

A Night of Music and Meaning for Mother’s Day! KISS-FM has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show. Register below!

This Mother’s Day weekend, KISS-FM invites you to celebrate with an evening built around powerful voices, heartfelt messages, and music that brings people together. The Mother’s Day Celebration comes to the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit on May 9, 2026, creating the perfect setting for a night that honors faith, family, and the women who shape our lives.

Set inside one of Detroit’s most iconic venues, this special event features a lineup of celebrated artists whose music has inspired audiences across generations. From uplifting anthems to soul-stirring performances, each artist brings a distinct sound and message to the stage. It’s a night designed to slow things down, reflect, and truly feel the music.

The evening will feature performances by Hezekiah Walker, Tamela Mann, Avery Sunshine, Charles Jenkins, and Jekalyn Carr. Together, they deliver a blend of gospel and contemporary soul that speaks to resilience, gratitude, and love. Whether you attend with your mother, family, or someone special, this show offers a shared experience rooted in connection and inspiration. (Lineup subject to change.)

The Fox Theatre adds to the experience with its grand architecture, warm atmosphere, and rich history. From the moment the lights dim and the first note fills the room, the night becomes about more than just a concert. It’s a celebration of spirit and community, wrapped in music that resonates long after the final song.

KISS-FM is giving you the chance to be part of this meaningful night. You can win tickets to attend the Mother’s Day Celebration and enjoy an evening that feels both uplifting and memorable. It’s a thoughtful way to mark the occasion and create a lasting memory with someone who matters.

Event highlights include:

Live performances from acclaimed gospel and soul artists

A Mother’s Day weekend celebration in a legendary Detroit venue

Music centered on inspiration, faith, and heartfelt emotion

An intimate, shared live music experience

You can purchase tickets here!

Make this Mother’s Day one to remember with a night of powerful performances and meaningful moments.

Register To Win Below for your chance to attend the Mother’s Day Celebration at the Fox Theatre on May 9, 2026.