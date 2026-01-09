ContestsEvents
Chaka Khan Says Do Not Trust the AI Rumors

If your feed suddenly says Chaka Khan is retiring, pregnant, or filming a surprise documentary, pause. Take a breath. Then keep scrolling. The legendary singer and her team are speaking…

Chaka Khan performs during 'Thank You For The Music - A Celebration Of The Music Of Abba' at Hyde Park on September 13, 2009 in London, England.
If your feed suddenly says Chaka Khan is retiring, pregnant, or filming a surprise documentary, pause. Take a breath. Then keep scrolling. The legendary singer and her team are speaking out after a wave of fake stories started spreading online.

On Thursday, Jan. 8, the "Ain't Nobody" singer and her team shared a statement on social media warning fans about false, AI-made stories pretending to be real news.

A Clear Warning From Chaka and Her Team

"Chaka & her team want to remind everyone to be cautious about fake, AI-generated 'news' circulating on Facebook and elsewhere," the statement began. "These stories are not real."

The 11-time Grammy winner, 72, and her team made it clear how fans can protect themselves. "If it isn’t coming directly from Chaka’s official social channels or ChakaKhan.com, it shouldn’t be trusted. Please don’t click, comment on, or share those posts. Any interaction only helps scammers spread them further."

They also pointed fans to the safest place for updates. "For the real updates, subscribe to Chaka’s official newsletter at ChakaKhan.com. That’s where the real news lives, including what’s coming in 2026." The message ended with a link to a Neil deGrasse Tyson video about spotting real news versus AI generated content.

What Is Actually Fake

Several false stories about Khan have been shared on Facebook this month. These include fake announcements of farewell tours and documentaries. AI-generated photos showing Khan as pregnant or recovering from surgery have also circulated.

None of it is true.

The Real News You Should Know

While the internet has been busy making things up, real news about Khan is just as exciting. Earlier this week, it was announced that the "Tell Me Something Good" icon will be honored at We Are Moving the Needle's annual Resonator Awards. The event takes place at Chaplin Studios, formerly Henson Studios, in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Sia will present Khan with the Luminary Award. The honor recognizes "a creator whose profound impact has transcended the confines of the music realm to significantly change culture." The press release adds, "A true luminary, their artistry is a beacon of inspiration not only to those within the industry but also to the world."

More Music on the Way

Khan also shared exciting news in an interview with The Guardian in April. She revealed she is "working on an amazing project" with Sia.

"This is something we’ve been working on for a year now, and it’s killing us, because we keep coming up with more great music to do!" she said. "We can’t finish, because we’ve got so much to give. It’s beautiful."

The two artists previously teamed up on the song "Immortal Queen" from Sia's 2024 album Reasonable Woman.

So the next time a wild headline pops up about Chaka Khan, remember her advice. If it is not from her, it is not real.

