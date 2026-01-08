Win tickets to Snow Tha Product “Before I Crash Out” Tour!

Snow Tha Product is bringing her powerful live show to Detroit as the Before I Crash Out Tour stops at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Known for her fearless delivery, sharp lyricism, and high-energy performances, Snow Tha Product continues to build a loyal fanbase with music that blends hip-hop, R&B influences, and bilingual storytelling. This Detroit stop promises an intense, up-close concert experience in one of the city’s most respected live music venues.

The Before I Crash Out Tour reflects an artist in full command of her voice and vision. Snow Tha Product’s music is honest, direct, and deeply personal, touching on themes of resilience, ambition, and self-expression. On stage, that energy translates into a performance that feels raw and intentional, drawing the audience in from the first beat. Fans can expect a set that balances fan favorites with newer material, all delivered with the confidence and connection that have become her signature.

The Majestic Theatre provides the perfect setting for this show. Its intimate layout allows fans to feel close to the music, creating an atmosphere where every lyric lands and every moment feels shared. Whether you’ve followed Snow Tha Product from the beginning or discovered her through recent releases, this is the kind of concert that stays with you long after the final song.

As Detroit’s home for Classic R&B, 105.9 KISS-FM is excited to spotlight an artist whose sound and message resonate with listeners who appreciate authenticity and strong storytelling. This show is a chance to experience an artist who performs with purpose and connects deeply with her audience.

Event Details:

Artist: Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product Tour: Before I Crash Out

Before I Crash Out Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Venue: Majestic Theatre

Majestic Theatre Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Purchase tickets here!

