This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 4

Jan. 4 is one of the most memorable dates in R&B and hip-hop. It's the birthdate of Coco Jones, who was born in 1998. Jones stormed into the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2022 smash hit, "ICU," peaking at No. 62. The song was also nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, eventually winning the latter.

Her debut album, Why Not More?, released in April 2025, received widespread acclaim from critics and fans. It peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best R&B Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Jones shares her birthday with R&B/Soul crooner Arthur Conley, who was also born on this day in 1946. A protege of Otis Redding, he is best known for his 1967 hit, "Sweet Soul Music," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard R&B chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists have put out some of their best work on this day:

Big Hawk dropped his debut album, Under H.A.W.K.'s Wings. With features from Fat Pat, Big Moe, Will-Lean, and DJ Screw, it reached No. 68 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 30 on the Independent Albums chart. 2017: Pink Guy released his only album, Pink Season. The 81-minute-long project charted at No. 70 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 4 has been the backdrop to several landmark cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop:

Marvin Gaye performed a legendary comeback concert at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to an audience of 14,000 fans. Backed by a 40-piece orchestra, the Motown star gave riveting performances of his early hits, including "Can I Get a Witness" and "How Sweet It Is," along with newer numbers such as "Let's Get It On" and "What's Going On." The concert was later repurposed for his second live album, Marvin Gaye Live!, which topped the Billboard R&B Album chart for two weeks. 2022: Run-DMC star Darryl McDaniels released "Darryl's Dream," a picture book for children. The book centers around a third-grader by the name Darryl, who enjoys writing and faces bullying because he wears glasses. He eventually uses the talent show at his school to share his voice and creativity and overcomes the bullies.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The urban music industry has also witnessed shocking events on this day:

Amjed A. Abdallah, the owner of Detroit's Studio 8, was shot and killed at the facility at the age of 36. The studio is famous for being the venue where Eminem recorded his multi-Platinum-selling sophomore album, The Slim Shady LP, in 1997. 2025: Memphis-born rapper Gloss Up was arrested following an altercation with her former manager, Tatiyana Blood. He was charged with battery and failure to appear in court for an unrelated incident, but was released shortly thereafter, presumably after posting bond.