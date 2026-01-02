Win tickets to see King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Mike Clark, Jr. and EJ Jones!

The 18th Annual Motor City Blues Festival starring King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Mike Clark, Jr. and EJ Jones pulls up to Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 21 at 7pm!
The 18th Annual Motor City Blues Festival returns this Spring 2026 with a sound that’s different than the rest and with a soul that remains the same. Part of the popular Blues is Alright Tour, this show comes to Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Today’s Southern Soul and modern Blues scene blends old-school storytelling with the smooth, feel-good groove of contemporary R&B. It’s music born from Saturday night dance floors, Sunday morning truth-telling, and every moment in between. The lineup features the incredible sounds of King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Mike Clark Jr., and EJ Jones; hosted by Henry Welch.
SHOW DETAILS:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Showtime: 7:00 p.m.
Venue: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201
Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, 313 Presents.com or in-person at the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
