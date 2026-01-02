Win tickets to see Johnny Gill at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Johnny Gill brings his unmistakable voice and timeless catalog to Detroit for a special night at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Thursday, January 29. One of R&B’s most respected vocalists, Gill has spent decades shaping the sound of modern soul, delivering songs that balance smooth romance with emotional depth. This performance offers fans the chance to experience his music in an intimate, upscale setting designed for connection and great sound.

From his early solo work to his legendary run with New Edition, Johnny Gill’s voice has remained instantly recognizable. His live shows highlight that vocal power, combining classic hits with deep cuts and moments of storytelling that reflect a career built on consistency and craft. Whether he’s delivering a heartfelt ballad or an uptempo groove, Gill brings control, warmth, and confidence to every note.

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel is the ideal venue for a night like this. Known for its excellent acoustics and comfortable seating, it allows the audience to fully settle into the performance and enjoy the nuances of a live R&B show. Located in the heart of Detroit, the venue adds to the experience with easy access to dining, gaming, and nightlife before or after the show.

As Detroit’s home for Classic R&B, 105.9 KISS-FM is proud to highlight a concert that speaks directly to listeners who value real vocals, meaningful lyrics, and artists with lasting impact. Johnny Gill’s music has been the soundtrack to countless moments, and this show brings those memories to life on stage.

This is more than a concert—it’s a chance to spend an evening with one of R&B’s most enduring voices, in a space that allows the music to take center stage.

Event Details:

Purchase tickets here!

