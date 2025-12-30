String Quintet to Perform Destiny’s Child Hits in Candlelit Tribute Tour Across Six Cities

The Candlelit Concert Experience of Destiny's Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute combines classical string arrangements with thousands of candles to create an intimate, reverent setting for all of Destiny's Child's music. This production creates a bridge between classical artistry and contemporary pop culture by paying homage to Destiny's Child's three decades of hits and emphasizing the common themes of sisterhood and resilience found throughout the group's catalog of music.

The tour showcases these empowering themes by creating a very close connection with the listener through our unbreakable bond with music and the incredible talents of the string quintet. Audiences can expect candlelit interpretations of fan favorites, including "Say My Name" and "Survivor," presented in immersive settings that draw listeners closer to the music and its message, rather than the scale of traditional arena shows.

Mathew Knowles will be making an appearance for the first time in Texas at an event in Houston. He will discuss the group's beginnings, the process of developing their sound and image, and how that has helped create a more genuine space for fans to connect with Destiny's Child, including the story of how they rose to fame and remain culturally relevant today.

Destiny's Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute launches Jan. 9, 2026, touring six major U.S. cities through early 2026. Scheduled venues include The Bell Tower on 34th, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, and Sony Hall, with additional stops in Miami and other major hubs.