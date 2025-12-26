This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: December 26

Dec. 26 has witnessed numerous transformative events in R&B and hip-hop. Jon Bellion was born on this date in 1990. He has released three albums, with his highest charting being his debut, Human Condition (2016), which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Besides his solo work, Bellion has also written or co-written and produced hits for various artists, including Chris Brown, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Halsey, Eminem, and Jason Derulo. R&B Hall of Fame inductee Kashif Saleem was also born on this day in 1956. He is known for hits such as "I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On)," "Help Yourself to My Love," and "Reservations for Two" (with Dionne Warwick).