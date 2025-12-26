This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: December 26
Dec. 26 has witnessed numerous transformative events in R&B and hip-hop. Jon Bellion was born on this date in 1990. He has released three albums, with his highest charting being his debut, Human Condition (2016), which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Besides his solo work, Bellion has also written or co-written and produced hits for various artists, including Chris Brown, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Halsey, Eminem, and Jason Derulo. R&B Hall of Fame inductee Kashif Saleem was also born on this day in 1956. He is known for hits such as "I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On)," "Help Yourself to My Love," and "Reservations for Two" (with Dionne Warwick).
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some notable records released on this day:
- 2002: Solange released her debut album, Solo Star. Featuring guest appearances from N.O.R.E., B2K, Lil Romeo, and Murphy Lee, it peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: Omarion dropped his second album, 21, which featured the two hit singles, "Entourage" and "Ice Box." The former charted at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the latter peaked at No. 12. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, becoming the crooner's first U.S. top debut.
Cultural Milestones
Dec. 26 has had its share of important cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years:
- 1963: A 13-year-old Stevie Wonder arrived in the U.K. for television appearances on the shows Ready Steady Go! and Thank Your Lucky Stars. This visit was instrumental in establishing his fame in Britain. Two years later, he would return to the country for the Tamla-Motown U.K. tour alongside The Supremes, The Temptations, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, and other Motown acts.
- 1986: The Beastie Boys started their Licensed to Ill tour with a performance at The Ritz in New York City, following the album's release in November of that year. By the tour's close, Licensed to Ill had reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first rap album to achieve the feat.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Several prominent industry figures passed away on this day:
- 1999: R&B and soul star Curtis Mayfield died at the age of 57 from diabetes-related complications. One of the most socially conscious soul artists of all time, he served as the soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, courtesy of hits such as "People Get Ready," "Keep on Pushing," and "It's All Right." He earned eight GRAMMY nominations during his career and was a recipient of the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award and GRAMMY Legend Award.
- 2012: Fontella Bass died at the age of 72 due to complications from a heart attack she had suffered earlier in the month. She is best known for her 1965 hit, "Rescue Me," which topped the Billboard R&B chart for four weeks. She was twice nominated for a GRAMMY award and was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
Dec. 26 has been the backdrop to many important moments, including artists' birthdays and genre-shaping music releases, and it remains an unforgettable date for fans of R&B and hip-hop.