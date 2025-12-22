ContestsEvents
Jennifer Lopez Opens Vegas Residency Dec. 30 With Never-Before Heard Songs

Jennifer Eggleston
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to return to Las Vegas with a new residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, set to open Dec. 30 at The Colosseum. The engagement extends into early 2026, marking a long-running Vegas chapter following her 2025 international tour.

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time," she told PEOPLE in May. "That's always my goal."

Rehearsals have been underway, with a Dec. 16 clip showing Lopez in a black backless catsuit executing a complex routine with a male partner. Additional rehearsal captions highlighted dynamic dancing, a red tutu number, gravity-defying stunts, collaborative moments around a laptop, and personal preparation photos that emphasized the scale and precision of the production.

Lopez's Vegas history includes All I Have at Planet Hollywood from 2016–2018, which grossed nearly $102 million across 121 performances. The new residency follows that legacy with an expanded vision designed for an extended run through early 2026.

Lopez has talked about using social media occasionally to protect both how the media perceives her and how she feels personally. Reflecting on being undervalued early in her career, she emphasized her desire to start directing, writing books, and pursuing activities outside of music and acting. She said that her parents taught her resilience and how to stay grounded. Lopez also said that hard work, kindness, and believing in oneself helped her become successful. Still, she recognizes there is enormous pressure and scrutiny when you're in the public eye for over 30 years.

InstagramJennifer Lopez
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
