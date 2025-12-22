Jennifer Lopez Opens Vegas Residency Dec. 30 With Never-Before Heard Songs

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to return to Las Vegas with a new residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, set to open Dec. 30 at The Colosseum. The engagement extends into early 2026, marking a long-running Vegas chapter following her 2025 international tour.

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time," she told PEOPLE in May. "That's always my goal."

Rehearsals have been underway, with a Dec. 16 clip showing Lopez in a black backless catsuit executing a complex routine with a male partner. Additional rehearsal captions highlighted dynamic dancing, a red tutu number, gravity-defying stunts, collaborative moments around a laptop, and personal preparation photos that emphasized the scale and precision of the production.

Lopez's Vegas history includes All I Have at Planet Hollywood from 2016–2018, which grossed nearly $102 million across 121 performances. The new residency follows that legacy with an expanded vision designed for an extended run through early 2026.