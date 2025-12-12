Afrobeats Dominates 2025 Billboard Year-End Charts with Tyla, MOLIY, and Collaborative Hits

"Shake It to the Max (Fly)" by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea grabbed the top spot on Billboard's 2025 year-end U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. The track held at No. 1 for 27 weeks during the tracking period from Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025.

MOLIY and Silent Addy released the original version in December 2024. Then, a February 2025 remix added verses from Skillibeng and Shenseea, which sparked massive interest. It debuted at No. 16 on the chart dated March 8. Ten weeks later, in mid-May, the song climbed to the top.

The collaboration broke through to mainstream success on U.S. radio stations. It ruled the Rhythmic Airplay chart for two weeks in August, hit No. 3 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in July, and peaked at No. 19 on Pop Airplay in November. The track also hit No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tyla's "Water" finished the year at No. 2. The South African singer's breakthrough hit added four more weeks at No. 1 during the tracking period, bringing its total to 55 weeks at the top. Another track by the South African artist, "Push 2 Start," came in at No. 3. That song sat at No. 1 for 20 weeks from December 2024 through May 2025.