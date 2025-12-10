Beyoncé Partnership Generates $65M in Media Value for Levi Strauss, Boosts Women’s Sales 12%

ContestsEvents
Beyonce performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City.
Levi's CEO Michelle Gass said the denim brand is enjoying a "powerful moment around the world." "I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi's brand is having a powerful moment around the world," Gass said. She added the culture-shifting credibility of Beyoncé — who named a song after the brand — gives strong evidence of Levi's enduring cultural resonance.

"One of the things that really is significant about the Levi's brand, and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi's brand remains in the center of culture. And I don't think there's any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us."

A new track titled "Levii's Jeans" by Beyoncé and Post Malone helped boost Levi's visibility and market performance. According to company reports, the collaboration contributed to a 12% increase in Levi's women's business in Q3 2025, and the brand says its long-term goal is to expand the women's segment by 50%.

Gass told CNBC that the partnership "exceeded expectations," driving high-single-digit year-to-date top-line sales growth and expanding profit margins. "Well, we haven't disclosed what we invested in the partnership, but what I can tell you is our partnership has exceeded expectations, both in terms of what it has done to be part of the equation to drive our top-line sales... year to date, our sales are up in the high single digits. And our profit margins are expanding."

Analysts and others in the industry, including Gass and some analysts like Janine Stichter from BTIG, feel that this partnership has been strategically clever and culturally important as it enhances Levi's heritage and also capitalizes on current fashion dynamics. According to press reports, the campaign generated roughly US$65 million in media value and reportedly delivered 4.3 billion impressions from TV ads over a year-long push through April 2025.

After the release of related content to Beyoncé, Levi's stock increased approximately 20% for the week following these releases. This increase can be attributed to not only the hype surrounding this event but also signifies an ongoing cultural shift. In addition, it can be attributed to an increased interest in both denim and Western-style fashion as a result of Cowboy Carter's success.

