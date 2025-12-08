This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 8
It is easy to understand why Dec. 8 is a symbolic date in hip-hop and R&B. On this day in 1982, Nicki Minaj was born. She has earned numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, cementing her status as one of the greatest female rappers. However, the industry tragically lost Juice WRLD on this date in 2019. He was a leading figure in the SoundCloud Movement. Continue reading to find out other key moments associated with Dec. 8.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Notable albums were released on Dec. 8, including:
- 1998: Redman released his fourth studio album, Doc's Da Name 2000. This Platinum-certified album sat atop the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: No Limit Records dropped the compilation album We Can't Be Stopped, featuring Snoop Dogg, Mystikal, and C-Murder. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.
- 2009: Chris Brown released his third album, Graffiti, which featured the leading singles "Crawl," "I Can Transform Ya," and "Sing Like Me." It achieved No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album.
- 2009: Snoop Dogg released his 10th studio album, Malice 'N Wonderland. It featured collaborations with artists such as Lil Jon, R. Kelly, and The Dream. The lead single "Gangsta Luv" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2023: Nicki Minaj dropped her sequel album, Pink Friday 2, 13 years after her debut album was released. With over 90 million streams within its first three days, it became an instant hit and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
Dec. 8 saw artists achieve important, career-defining cultural milestones:
- 1999: R. Kelly won the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist award ahead of Faith Evans, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
- 2004: Usher received the Artist of the Year award at the Billboard Music Awards gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. The R&B superstar was the biggest winner of the night, receiving 11 awards.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Top R&B and hip-hop acts treated their fans to stirring performances on this date, including:
- 2004: The MGM Grand Garden Arena came alive with rocking performances by Usher and Nelly during the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
- 2019: A day after performing in Lagos, Nigeria, Cardi B headlined the Livespot X Festival with an energetic performance before a packed Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These challenges and changes occurred on this day:
- 2019: Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose. He passed away just six days after his 21st birthday, cutting an illustrious music career short.
- 2022: In a video message shared on social media, Celine Dion revealed her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms.
From Usher winning Artist of the Year to Juice WRLD tragically passing away, Dec. 8 remains a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history. Come back to learn more about important hip-hop and R&B moments.