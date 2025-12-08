This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 8

It is easy to understand why Dec. 8 is a symbolic date in hip-hop and R&B. On this day in 1982, Nicki Minaj was born. She has earned numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, cementing her status as one of the greatest female rappers. However, the industry tragically lost Juice WRLD on this date in 2019. He was a leading figure in the SoundCloud Movement. Continue reading to find out other key moments associated with Dec. 8.