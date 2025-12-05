Win tickets to A Night of Holiday Soul with Will Downing, Leela James & Avery*Sunshine at the Fox Theatre!

This holiday season, get ready for a night that warms the spirit and moves the soul. A Night of Holiday Soul brings together three of R&B’s most powerful and beloved voices — Will Downing, Leela James, and Avery*Sunshine — for an unforgettable evening at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 27 at 8 p.m.

KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the show!

Detroit’s own 105.9 KISS-FM, your home for Classic R&B, invites you to experience this one-of-a-kind concert filled with smooth grooves, heartfelt ballads, and the unmistakable warmth of live soul music. Listen to KISS-FM for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

Will Downing, known as “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul,” will serenade the audience with his signature blend of elegance and emotion. Leela James brings her powerhouse vocals and raw energy that connect deeply with fans who love real R&B storytelling. And Avery*Sunshine lights up every stage she graces with her infectious spirit, gospel-infused sound, and magnetic personality. Together, these artists will deliver a show that feels like a celebration — of music, love, and the joy of the season.

Whether you’re sharing the night with friends, a special someone, or just soaking in the atmosphere solo, this concert is the perfect way to close out the year surrounded by timeless voices and holiday soul.

Event Details:

What: A Night of Holiday Soul

A Night of Holiday Soul Who: Will Downing, Leela James & Avery*Sunshine

Will Downing, Leela James & Avery*Sunshine When: Saturday, December 27 | 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 27 | 8:00 PM Where: The Fox Theatre, Detroit

The Fox Theatre, Detroit Purchase tickets here!

Step inside the beautifully lit Fox Theatre and feel the glow of the season come alive through rich harmonies, classic soul, and songs that speak to the heart. This is more than a concert — it’s an experience designed to lift your spirit and remind you why music is the soul of every holiday.

Register below for your chance to win tickets to the show!