Jennifer Lopez to Open Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30

Jennifer Lopez has announced a major return to the stage with her new Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, beginning Dec. 30 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and extending into early 2026. The engagement marks her first U.S. performances since canceling the 2024 This Is Me… Now tour amid personal reasons and a highly publicized breakup, a period she has described as one of intense self-reflection and rebuilding.

"SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back! I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," Lopez shared on social media.

The residency, which followed her successful run at Planet Hollywood from 2016–2018, featured 120 shows that had huge box office sales, setting up the residency for another energetic series of performances. This performance is meant to be high energy and combine her well-known choreography style with great visual effects as part of the show. The new setlist will include chart-topping hits and songs that have not been heard before, while also giving fans a look at the new artistic direction she will be taking in the future.

Fans have maintained support throughout what Lopez has called one of the most challenging periods of her life. "I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," Lopez told Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. "And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

In preparation for the residency, Lopez performed on Nov. 23 at the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in India, where she toasted the couple and delivered several fan favorites. She returned to the world of live performance with the announcement of her return to the live performance world by debuting new material from her stage show.

Lopez promoted her return on Instagram ahead of the official announcement by posting a very sensual, colorful teaser featuring a burning bra and thong set, along with a request for fans to help choose songs for a potential setlist in what would become a very large and immersive experience.