This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 29
On this day in 1979, The Game was born in Compton, California. He was the driving force behind West Coast hip-hop's resurgence in the 2000s. Fast forward to 1982, and Michael Jackson's album Thriller hit the airwaves and propelled the singer to superstardom. Here are other notable moments associated with Nov. 29 in hip-hop and R&B history.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Nov. 29 marked several career-defining album releases and memorable performances by hip-hop and R&B artists:
- 1982: Michael Jackson released his album, Thriller, which topped several major charts. The album broke racial barriers and is considered a culturally significant recording. It also led to a meeting with the U.S. president.
- 1993: Mac Dre dropped his debut LP, Young Black Brotha. It reached No. 93 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was the rapper's most successful work.
- 1994: Mary J. Blige released her second studio album, My Life. This breakthrough album went to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2005: Master P released Living Legend: Certified D-Boy, his thirteenth studio album, to help raise relief funds for Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans.
- 2017: JAY-Z performed at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to promote his thirteenth studio album, 4:44.
- 2017: The Weeknd delivered a spectacular vocal performance with stunning lighting effects and visuals at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
- 2019: The Game released his ninth album, Born 2 Rap, on his 40th birthday. At the time, he claimed the album was his final release. It peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2019: Fabolous released his seventh studio album, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and sold 44,000 copies in its first week.
- 2019: After parting ways with Strange Music, Inc., Rittz released Put a Crown on It, his first album under his own label, CNT Records. The album peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
- 2019: Griselda released their debut album, WWCD, which stands for What Would ChineGun Do. It charted at No. 8 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry experienced legal issues on this date, including:
- 2011: A Louisiana judge sentenced Lil Boosie to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug charges.
- 2023: Young Thug's attorney called out the prosecution for misusing the rapper's lyrics as evidence in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case.
Music enthusiasts will remember the many albums that were released on Nov. 29, such as Mary J. Blige's My Life. This day also featured notable performances by JAY-Z and The Weeknd.