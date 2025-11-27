Khalid Duets: His Collaboration With Normani That Made Chart History

When Khalid and Normani's duet, "Love Lies," was released on the Love, Simon soundtrack in February 2018, it felt like more than just a single right off the bat. Normani's calm, emotional delivery, paired with Khalid's soulful R&B sound, hit home for listeners all across the world, making the track a commercial success and cultural milestone by mixing real art with a major role in a breakthrough LGBTQ+ film.

The Origins: From Friendship to Musical Chemistry

Khalid and Normani first met in 2017, when he invited her to his "Young, Dumb & Broke" event. Khalid is known for his quiet, story-driven R&B, while Normani is known as a dynamic member of girl group Fifth Harmony. As artists, they immediately came to admire one another, and in July 2017, Normani hinted at a collaboration on Instagram.

The post sparked immediate speculation among fans. Soon after, the duo began working with Tayla Parx, a Texas-born songwriter behind hits such as Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes." She has also collaborated with Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, and BTS. Normani later described the studio session as a "huge vibe," and said the process of writing and recording the duet felt natural.

Written for the film Love, Simon, which was the first mainstream teen romantic comedy with an LGBTQ+ lead and normalized queer representation while being broadly accessible, the song combines personal artistry with cultural purpose. It was originally teased on Jan. 16, 2018, and released on Valentine's Day, just under a month before the film debuted in theaters on March 16 of the same year.

Musical Composition and Critical Reception

"Love Lies" is rooted in contemporary R&B, built on finger snaps, subtle synth layers, and atmospheric vocal effects. The verses maintain a quiet tension, underpinned by a basic beat in E♭ minor, while the controlled percussion and soft guitar tones sound similar to a 1980s hit. Khalid sings with a deep, slow voice, and Normani's smooth phrasing gives it a beautiful edge.

Critics and fans alike praised the duet, with some saying the lyrics were "romantically curious" and that Normani's voice floated above the pop music. Others said it was a laid-back R&B affair so mature it was difficult to believe the artists behind it were so young. "Catchy" and "addictive" were a few other choice words for the single, while others saw it as a statement of Normani's R&B-pop direction in a solo career. In a market dominated by hip-hop and pop music, the song proved R&B could still command major attention.

Chart Performance and Commercial Success

"Love Lies" made its entrance at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, starting with 22,000 downloads and 11.7 million streams in its first week. It climbed steadily, eventually peaking at No. 9 and staying on the chart for 51 weeks. On the Pop Songs chart, it reached No. 1 after 24 weeks, the longest climb for any duet, surpassing Major Lazer and DJ Snake's "Lean On" by seven weeks.

The single made history as the first duet by two African American singers to top U.S. pop radio in more than two decades. It earned a 5× Platinum certification from the RIAA, signifying over 5 million units sold. It also made the charts in Australia, Denmark, New Zealand, Portugal, and Ireland. Billboard later put it at No. 7 on the Mainstream Top 40 list as the biggest single of the 2010s.

Cultural Impact and Industry Significance

"Love Lies" was more than just a hit with listeners. With Khalid showing his true emotions center stage, it showed other artists that allowing your true self to shine in your music would connect with audiences. Artists like H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar took that to heart, as you can hear that same heartfelt feeling.

The song's lyrics brought a refreshing sense of openness to a genre that often emphasizes confidence. During live shows, its quiet strength shone brightly amid the louder, high-energy tracks of the era. Radio programmers utilized it to slow the tempo during peak segments, showing that a soft ballad could capture widespread attention.

Music critics often highlight this as a pivotal moment in early 2000s R&B, when authentic expression began to take the spotlight over the usual chart-driven formulas. "Love Lies" was frequently featured in movies and television, emphasizing its enduring influence and establishing it as a cultural icon in the realm of modern soul music.

The Memorable Billboard Music Awards Performance

The Billboard Music Awards performance became a defining moment in the artists' careers and R&B television history. Khalid and Normani's chemistry was clear from the start, delivering every verse with precision and real emotion. By keeping things simple, the show highlighted the close bond between the artists and drew the audience in. The camera angles captured the small gestures, such as synchronized movements and shared glances, that simultaneously celebrated their uniqueness and conveyed a sense of togetherness.

The live arrangement brought a new vibe to the original track, letting listeners experience it differently, and the crowd's response was one of pure amazement. For many, it went beyond a performance, showing just how well two artists could connect on stage.

Visual Storytelling: The Music Video Success

The "Love Lies" music video contributed to the song's popularity. The video takes place in colorful downtown Los Angeles. It was directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, known for their socially sensitive work. Khalid appears as a valet attendant, while Normani plays a glamorous guest. Their messages reveal a hopeful, connected story.

The video was released on the same day as the song's release, instantly generating millions of views and starting a major conversation on social media. The intricate visuals deepened the fans' connection to the music, allowing it to reach a wider cultural audience beyond just the sound.

Legacy and Lasting Influence on R&B Collaborations