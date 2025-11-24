What to Expect for Michigan Travel on Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving week is here, and with it comes a slew of travel. This week really kicks off the holiday travel season, as millions of people make their way across the United States, and even further, to see family and friends and truly enjoy this time of year. Sure, Thanksgiving brings delicious food, but it's really all about being with those you love. So, what will travel be like this week?

AAA Releases Their Thanksgiving 2025 Travel Report for the U.S., Including Michigan

Each year, AAA releases their Thanksgiving travel report. In it, they discuss how busy things will be on the road and in the air. According to this year's report, AAA predicts that 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home during the course of the Thanksgiving holiday period, which takes place from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Dec. 1.

For those traveling in our state, expect it to be busy, because more people from this state are expected to be on the road this year. "AAA projects at least 73 million people will travel by car, that’s nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers and an additional 1.3 million people on the road compared to last Thanksgiving," AAA notes in their travel report. They also say that even more people than that could drive, if people decide not to deal with the headache of recent flights being canceled or postponed.

If you're traveling in Michigan, note that INRIX says that the Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving are likely to be the most congested periods to be on the road before the holiday, while the Sunday after Thanksgiving is also supposed to be packed. AAA suggests drivers to be on the road in the morning to avoid the worst backups and to also take into account weather, construction and crashes.

Traveling within the U.S. is also going to be big this season. "This year's domestic travel forecast includes an additional 1.6 million travelers compared to last Thanksgiving, setting a new overall record," AAA notes, adding that, "Thanksgiving is the single busiest holiday for travel compared to others like Memorial Day and July 4." As for flights, 6 million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights over the Thanksgiving holiday week, which marks 2 percent increase compared to last year.