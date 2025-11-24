ContestsEvents
Erykah Badu Calls Out Front-Row Fans Mid-Show

Erykah Badu has never been one to perform to a lifeless crowd, and she made that crystal clear during a recent concert. In a now-viral moment, the singer stopped the…

Erykah Badu performs onstage during day five of SXSW London 2025 at Shoreditch Town Hall on June 06, 2025 in London, England.
Erykah Badu has never been one to perform to a lifeless crowd, and she made that crystal clear during a recent concert. In a now-viral moment, the singer stopped the music mid-performance to call out a few audience members who just weren’t giving her energy back.

Cutting the Music and Calling It Out

In the clip, Badu strolls across the stage before turning to her band. “I'm not doing shit else until these people stand up,” she said, pointing at the front row. One person in particular didn’t escape her spotlight. “Especially you. You get your ass up. Where she at? Did she leave? Good,” Badu quipped.

And she didn’t stop there. Another attendee, sitting with a serious expression throughout the show, caught her eye. “Some n***a over here trying to mean mug me the whole time in the front row with his arms folded,” she said with clear amusement. “You paid your money to do that? Thank you.”

The crowd immediately erupted in laughter and cheers as Badu resumed performing, proving she can break the fourth wall whenever she wants.

See video here (Warning: Explicit language).

Fans Are Loving It

Online reactions were overwhelmingly supportive. Many praised Badu for protecting her vibe and holding fans accountable for their energy. Some joked that getting called out might even be a spiritual experience.

One person wrote, “She gon show up 3 hours late and then still want tired MFs to stand up and be happy lol.” Another commented, “Dude mean muggin was definitely called Tyrone.” And someone else added, “She told yall she sensitive about her s---!!!!!! Tell em BADU!!!!!!”

Badu’s bold moment shows that while she’s playful, she also knows how to set the tone and demand engagement. When the music stops, everyone knows it’s time to pay attention.

