ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 20

Nov. 20 was no ordinary day in the music scene. It had plenty to offer for passionate hip-hop heads and R&B fans. Explore the significant achievements and milestones associated with…

Bianca Barratt
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nov. 20 was no ordinary day in the music scene. It had plenty to offer for passionate hip-hop heads and R&B fans. Explore the significant achievements and milestones associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 20 saw the release of the latest singles and albums by seasoned and future stars:

  • 1990: LL Cool J released the single "Around the Way Girl" from his fourth studio album, Mama Said Knock You Out. It would be the rapper's first top 10 single, charting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.
  • 2001: Too $hort released his 13th studio album, Chase the Cat. The album featured golden age hip-hop artists such as Scarface, Erick Sermon, and Daz Dillinger. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 2001: Timbaland & Magoo released Indecent Proposal, their second studio album. It featured the single "All Y'all," which was a club hit at the time.
  • 2001: Dungeon Family released their first and only studio album, Even in Darkness. It scored No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 2012: Styles P released his fifth studio album, The World's Most Hardest MC Project. It received positive reviews for its balance of hardcore and crossover content.
  • 2015: After a six-year break, Jadakiss marked his return with his fourth album, Top 5 Dead or Alive. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, shipping over 60,000 copies in its first week.
  • 2020: Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, Good News. The widely acclaimed album featured the singles "Savage" and "Cry Baby." It soared up the charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
  • 2020: French Montana released his 20-second mixtape, CB5. It featured 24 tracks and logged at No. 26 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

On Nov. 20, top artists received various honors for their contributions to the hip-hop and R&B industry:

  • 2003: 50 Cent claimed multiple prizes at the inaugural Vibe Awards in Santa Monica, winning Artist of the Year, Hottest Hook, and Dopest Album. Missy Elliott won the Reelest Video, and Beyoncé grabbed the Most Stylish award.
  • 2016: Drake won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, and Chris Brown took the Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist award at the American Music Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, various R&B and hip-hop acts performed onstage at different events:

  • 2016: Bruno Mars performed the song "24K Magic" at the 44th Annual American Music Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
  • 2022: Cardi B and GloRilla thrilled the audience at the 50th American Music Awards gala in Los Angeles with a pulsating performance of the single "Tomorrow."

The events of Nov. 20 highlight the transformation of hip-hop and R&B. Top artists won various awards, and others performed onstage in front of expectant crowds.

cardi bDrakeGloRilla
Bianca BarrattWriter
Related Stories
Rapper Drake performs onstage at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicDrake and Sexyy Red Spark Music Video Speculation With Tennis Photo ShootMelissa Lianne
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicMegan Thee Stallion’s Former Manager Describes Deepfake Impact in CourtKayla Morgan
(L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicB2K and Bow Wow to Co-Headline 28-City ‘Boys 4 Life’ Tour Starting February 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect