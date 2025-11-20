This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 20

Nov. 20 was no ordinary day in the music scene. It had plenty to offer for passionate hip-hop heads and R&B fans. Explore the significant achievements and milestones associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 20 saw the release of the latest singles and albums by seasoned and future stars:

1990: LL Cool J released the single "Around the Way Girl" from his fourth studio album, Mama Said Knock You Out. It would be the rapper's first top 10 single, charting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2001: Too $hort released his 13th studio album, Chase the Cat. The album featured golden age hip-hop artists such as Scarface, Erick Sermon, and Daz Dillinger. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2001: Timbaland & Magoo released Indecent Proposal, their second studio album. It featured the single "All Y'all," which was a club hit at the time.

2001: Dungeon Family released their first and only studio album, Even in Darkness. It scored No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2012: Styles P released his fifth studio album, The World's Most Hardest MC Project. It received positive reviews for its balance of hardcore and crossover content.

2015: After a six-year break, Jadakiss marked his return with his fourth album, Top 5 Dead or Alive. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, shipping over 60,000 copies in its first week.

2020: Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, Good News. The widely acclaimed album featured the singles "Savage" and "Cry Baby." It soared up the charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

2020: French Montana released his 20-second mixtape, CB5. It featured 24 tracks and logged at No. 26 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

On Nov. 20, top artists received various honors for their contributions to the hip-hop and R&B industry:

2003: 50 Cent claimed multiple prizes at the inaugural Vibe Awards in Santa Monica, winning Artist of the Year, Hottest Hook, and Dopest Album. Missy Elliott won the Reelest Video, and Beyoncé grabbed the Most Stylish award.

2016: Drake won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, and Chris Brown took the Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist award at the American Music Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, various R&B and hip-hop acts performed onstage at different events:

2016: Bruno Mars performed the song "24K Magic" at the 44th Annual American Music Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

2022: Cardi B and GloRilla thrilled the audience at the 50th American Music Awards gala in Los Angeles with a pulsating performance of the single "Tomorrow."