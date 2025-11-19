Erykah Badu to Perform Complete Mama’s Gun Album for 25th Anniversary Livestream

Erykah Badu will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed album Mama's Gun with a worldwide livestream concert entitled Erykah Badu: Mama's Gun | Live from King's Theater. The special performance will be filmed live at the historic Brooklyn venue and streamed worldwide via VEEPS on Dec. 6 at 9:00 PM Eastern. The concert will showcase the entire Mama's Gun album, with Badu's iconic live presentation, storytelling, and stylistic interpretations, for a more intimate, up-close experience.

The concert is part of a year-long celebration of Badu's legacy and creative impact, marking the Mama's Gun Anniversary Tour and upcoming collaborations in music all year long. The Mama's Gun album was released in 2000 and remains a pivotal record in the neo-soul movement. This performance coincides with several ongoing tributes and music-media retrospectives reviewing the album's influence.

Advance livestream tickets are priced at $19.99, while day-of-show tickets are $24.99. Veeps All Access subscribers will receive free access to the stream. Tickets can also be purchased at baduworldmarket.com, and fans who purchase access will be able to watch the performance on demand after the live broadcast.

VEEPS, founded in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, will host the event as part of its catalog of major artist livestreams. The platform is known for presenting high-profile performances and holds a Guinness World Record for the largest ticketed solo male artist livestream.