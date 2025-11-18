Drake Denies Decade-Old Rumor About T.I. Associate Incident

Drake spoke up about a rumor that's been circulating for more than ten years. He denied claims that someone connected to T.I. had urinated on him at a movie theater, saying the story was fabricated to grab attention for interviews.

"Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don't have s**t to say to get their interviews watched," Drake wrote in Instagram comments.

The supposed incident took place at the 2010 premiere of Takers, a crime film starring T.I. The story goes that Terrance Beasley, known as Cap, got drunk and mistakenly urinated in a theater aisle. Cap died in prison in 2022 while serving a life sentence for a parole violation.

Meek Mill first mentioned the claim in his 2015 diss track "Wanna Know" during his beef with the Canadian artist. "You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain't forget," Meek Mill rapped.

T.I. appeared to confirm it on his 2020 song "We Did It Big" with John Legend. "So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, s**t/F*** it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house," T.I. rapped on the track from his album The L.I.B.R.A.

The Atlanta rapper discussed what happened during a 2020 interview with Ebro Darden. "I didn't want it to be weaponized against anybody," said T.I. according to HotNewHipHop. "I just don't see how it could ever be taken as a diss."

Podcast hosts had been talking about whether the OVO founder takes losses on the road. One member brought up the old rumor, and the Instagram clip pushed the rapper to respond after years of staying quiet.