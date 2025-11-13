Keyshia Cole and Hunxho Spark Reunion Speculation After Atlanta Performance

Keyshia Cole and Atlanta rapper Hunxho reignited dating rumors following a surprise joint performance that left fans buzzing. The pair took the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Nov. 8, where Cole performed a medley including “Love,” “Enough of No Love,” and “I Should've Cheated.” During the set, Cole invited Hunxho onstage, and the two shared a playful, intimate moment that immediately set social media ablaze with speculation about their relationship.

The onstage chemistry amplified ongoing talk surrounding the pair, whose relationship status has remained uncertain for months. Cole and Hunxho have been together in the media and on social media throughout January 2024, including a tattoo that raised eyebrows from July, when Hunxho seemed to show off a tattoo that said "KC". Neither artist has publicly acknowledged or denied their relationship.

Fans have continued to dissect each new appearance for clues. Cole's previous statement of being "pretty single" was contradicted over the past few weeks, when there were apparent signs of continued ties to Hunxho. More speculation grew after fans noted nonverbal cues during their 2025 encounters, including Hunxho's attendance at one of Cole's concerts in Atlanta.

Hunxho, meanwhile, has stayed active in his own career. His 2024 project “For Her 2” — featuring collaborations with Karri and 21 Savage — dropped around the same period that rumors about him and Cole began circulating. In September, he mentioned on the “Pour Minds” podcast that he was expecting his third child, further complicating the public narrative.

Social media reactions to the latest performance were divided. Some fans cheered the chemistry, while others questioned the dynamic. “Let her live. If she likes it, then I love it. I'm minding my business,” one person commented. Another user claimed, “As soon as he [needs] a little buzz, he [tries] to pop out using her name, and she [falls] for it every time.” Someone else wrote, “Didn't he just say he had a baby on the way a couple [of] months ago?? Her mind [is] gone,” referencing Hunxho's September interview.