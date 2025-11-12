Rihanna Attends Brandy and Monica Tour Stop at LA Forum

Rihanna appeared backstage at Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 9. The pop star met both singers after their set and was spotted dancing in the crowd during the show.

"This is a brilliant idea for tour," Rihanna told Brandy in a backstage video. "I didn't realize until I was looking at the setlist like 'God damn, I need to be here. I know all songs'."

The appearance marks a rare public outing for the singer. She welcomed her third child with A$AP Rocky in September, with Rocki Irish Mayers joining the couple's growing family just weeks before the concert.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z also attended the show to support Kelly Rowland, who serves as a guest performer throughout the run. LL COOL J sat near the power couple during performances. Past guests on the tour have included Ludacris, Missy Elliott, and Ray J. Mario and O.T. Genesis also performed at the Los Angeles date.

Kehlani took the stage at the November 6 Los Angeles show to perform "Folded" before presenting Brandy with flowers. "My queen, my queen, my one! The greatest of all-time! The Vocal Bible! The one and only!" Kehlani said, according to Bet.com. "We do not give this woman flowers enough."

The co-headlining tour kicked off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati and is set to span 24 cities across the United States through December. It celebrates the duo's 1998 duet "The Boy Is Mine," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and earned them a GRAMMY for Best R&B performance by a duo or group.