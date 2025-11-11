This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 11

From breakthrough album releases to charged performances, Nov. 11 has had numerous offerings for music enthusiasts. Some artists guest-starred on TV, and others were inductees to the Hall of Fame. Here are moments and milestones in hip-hop and R&B history that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 11 has witnessed multiple album releases and chart-topping singles from new entrants and legendary music artists:

T-Pain released his third studio album, Thr33 Ringz, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: A Tribe Called Quest released their sixth and final album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and music publications named it as one of the year's best albums.

A Tribe Called Quest released their sixth and final album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and music publications named it as one of the year's best albums. 2022: Nas released his 15th studio album, King's Disease III. The GRAMMY-nominated album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Nas released his 15th studio album, King's Disease III. The GRAMMY-nominated album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. 2022: GloRilla released her second EP, Anyways, Life's Great, which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Several hip-hop and R&B artists attained various cultural milestones on this date:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum featured Roots, Rhymes, and Rage: The Hip-Hop Story, a temporary exhibit dedicated to hip-hop. 2004: Michael Jackson was among the inductees to the U.K. Hall of Fame in recognition of his significant contributions to the recording industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 11 witnessed lively performances by legendary hip-hop and R&B artists:

Drake, Cardi B, and Offset were among those who honored Takeoff at his memorial concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 2022: Monica, Silk, and Next, with other top R&B musicians, graced the stage at the R&B Music Experience in New Orleans.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Industry changes that occurred on this date included the death of a pioneer and the unexpected demise of an established artist:

The Sugarhill Gang's Big Bank Hank died following an illness at the age of 58. 2019: Bad Azz, best known for the songs "How We Get Down" and "Wrong Idea," died unexpectedly at the age of 43.