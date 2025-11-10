Teddy Riley Brings Back ‘Guy’ with a Fresh Spin
Teddy Riley is pressing play on a familiar sound, but this time the track has a twist. The legendary producer behind the new jack swing movement is officially reintroducing one of R&B’s most influential groups, Guy — though longtime fans might need a moment to adjust.
According to You Know I Got Soul, Riley has launched Guy 2.0, a refreshed version of the classic trio. This new lineup does not include original members Aaron Hall and Damion Hall. Instead, the group features Fred “Ljai” Robinson (formerly of Profyle), J Stylz (who performed as part of BS2), and solo R&B artist Ray Lavender, once signed to Geffen Records.
A New Cast for a Familiar Legacy
The announcement came directly from the group’s social accounts. “Greetings IG! We are GUY 2.0!! Follow us on our mission!!” they wrote, confirming that fans will see them performing as part of the Teddy Riley Xperience tour and events.
This move may feel familiar to fans of Riley’s work. About ten years ago, he introduced BS2, a revamped version of Blackstreet that performed the group’s classic hits with a renewed lineup. Clearly, Riley is no stranger to giving his iconic work a new stage life.
The Sound That Changed R&B
Guy’s impact on R&B is impossible to overstate. Formed in 1987 by Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Timmy Gatling (with Damion Hall joining soon after), the group helped shape the sound of late 80s and early 90s R&B. Songs like “Groove Me,” “Teddy’s Jam,” and “Let’s Chill” did more than top charts — they helped define a moment when R&B, hip hop, and pop blended in a way that felt completely new.
Their first two albums went platinum, and their style became the heartbeat of the new jack swing era. Even today, artists sample, reference, and build on what Guy started.
What Comes Next?
The original group has reunited on and off over the years, most recently appearing for select live shows. Their last album, Guy III, came out in 2000.
As for Guy 2.0, fans are still waiting to see whether the new members will record fresh music or focus mainly on live performances. For now, the stage lights are warming up, the sound is familiar, and the legacy is shifting into a new chapter — guided once again by Teddy Riley.