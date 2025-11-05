Michelle Williams Honors Tina Knowles, Celebrates 25-Year Friendship at Angel Ball

Michelle Williams honored Tina Knowles at the 27th Annual Angel Ball in New York City, speaking lovingly about Knowles's role in the formation of Destiny's Child and their ongoing friendship. Williams reflected on how Knowles helped define the group's early-2000s stage look and personally styled her for the gala.

She recalled their 25-year friendship, saying, "Miss Tina made our costumes by hand, y'all. I can still smell the glue gun," Williams said with a laugh. "She stayed up late making sure everything was perfect and cheered us on like the proud mother she's always been — not just to her own children, but to all of us lucky enough to be loved by her."

"But tonight, we also honor her courage and incredible strength as a breast cancer survivor," she added. "Miss Tina faced that battle with bravery, faith, and dignity — and she came out even stronger. She's used her journey to inspire others, spread awareness, and remind us all how precious life and health truly are."

Williams also joked about their playful dynamic, recalling how Knowles told her she wanted to style her for the evening. "It brought me back," Williams says. "I was like, 'Miss Tina!' At the same time, I just love how maternal she is — she just kicks into that nurturing mode — and it made me feel like it was when we first met 25 years ago.

She hasn't changed. She's so consistent." Still, Williams quipped that she wanted to return the styling favor: "I said, 'Miss Tina, you're being honored tonight — we should be styling you and making sure you're good!'" she adds with a laugh.