This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 2

Nov. 2 is a historic day in the hip-hop and R&B scene. New artists such as George Michael and Lil Wayne launched their musical careers with their debut solo albums. Check out these other momentous events that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 2 has seen the release of career-defining albums and breakthrough hits:

1987: George Michael released his debut solo album, Faith, which topped the U.S. Billboard and U.K. official charts.

Cultural Milestones

On this date, some famous names have celebrated their birthdays, and others received awards for their contributions to the music industry:

1974: Mobb Deep co-founder's Prodigy was born. He became one of the best rappers in the game due to his gritty lyricism and hard-hitting flow.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several hip-hop and R&B artists have graced the stage at different venues on this date:

2006: Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna, among other top music artists, delivered smashing performances at the 13th MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced various changes and challenges on this date:

2000: Whitney Houston's attorneys appeared in Kona District Court on her behalf to answer charges against a marijuana possession case. The court later dropped the charges on condition that the singer stay out of trouble for three months.

