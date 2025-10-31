ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

RUN DMC’s Darryl ‘DMC’ Brings Holiday Cheer to Kids in ‘Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis’

This November, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC fame is bringing a new twist to holiday storytelling with Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis. According to the press release, the book follows…

Kayla Morgan
Musician Darryl "DMC" McDaniels attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

This November, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC fame is bringing a new twist to holiday storytelling with Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis. According to the press release, the book follows a young Darryl as a trip to the eye doctor opens his eyes—literally and figuratively—to celebrations around the world. From Hanukkah to Diwali to Christmas, he begins to understand that the holiday season is about more than presents; it’s about care, generosity, and community.

In a moment that captures the heart of the story, Darryl is faced with a choice: keep his dream bicycle or give it to a boy in need. His decision sparks a message that’s at the center of the book: the true spirit of the season is about thinking of others.

Vibrant Storytelling and Art

Melbourne-based illustrator Tristan Tait brings the story to life with colorful, energetic illustrations. According to the press release, his artwork pairs with DMC’s rhythmic storytelling to create a book that feels lively and fun while gently exploring universal themes of compassion and kindness.

“The holidays are not the only time for sharing and caring; we are supposed to share and care every day!” DMC said. “I’m using Christmas in Hollis as the background for this story to teach children that it doesn’t matter what culture or nation you are from; all of our festive occasions—even though they’re different in their food, music, and purpose—are rooted in the same foundation of caring and thinking about one another.”

A Legacy of Giving

Beyond his music, DMC has long used his platform to inspire and support children. He co-founded the Felix Organization with Sheila Jaffe to provide meaningful experiences for children in foster care and regularly speaks to young people about respect, responsibility, and self-awareness.

Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis comes out on November 25, 2025, offering a playful, colorful, and thoughtful look at the holidays through the eyes of a boy learning the joy of giving. The book is available for pre-order here.

BooksDMCHolidaysRun DMC
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pro Skatboarder Rob Dyrdek unveils 7-Eleven Urban Skate Store and opens "Safe Spot Skate Spot", funded by a 250,000 dollar donation from 7-Eleven on May 18, 2010 at North Hollywood Park in North Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentMTV Finally Pulls the Plug on ‘Ridiculousness’ After 14 YearsKayla Morgan
Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentAngela Bassett Rules the Runway in Queen Ramonda’s ‘Black Panther’ LookKayla Morgan
Logic’s ‘Paradise Records’ Hits a Million in Blu-ray Sales
EntertainmentLogic’s ‘Paradise Records’ Hits a Million in Blu-ray SalesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect