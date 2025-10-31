RUN DMC’s Darryl ‘DMC’ Brings Holiday Cheer to Kids in ‘Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis’
This November, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC fame is bringing a new twist to holiday storytelling with Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis. According to the press release, the book follows a young Darryl as a trip to the eye doctor opens his eyes—literally and figuratively—to celebrations around the world. From Hanukkah to Diwali to Christmas, he begins to understand that the holiday season is about more than presents; it’s about care, generosity, and community.
In a moment that captures the heart of the story, Darryl is faced with a choice: keep his dream bicycle or give it to a boy in need. His decision sparks a message that’s at the center of the book: the true spirit of the season is about thinking of others.
Vibrant Storytelling and Art
Melbourne-based illustrator Tristan Tait brings the story to life with colorful, energetic illustrations. According to the press release, his artwork pairs with DMC’s rhythmic storytelling to create a book that feels lively and fun while gently exploring universal themes of compassion and kindness.
“The holidays are not the only time for sharing and caring; we are supposed to share and care every day!” DMC said. “I’m using Christmas in Hollis as the background for this story to teach children that it doesn’t matter what culture or nation you are from; all of our festive occasions—even though they’re different in their food, music, and purpose—are rooted in the same foundation of caring and thinking about one another.”
A Legacy of Giving
Beyond his music, DMC has long used his platform to inspire and support children. He co-founded the Felix Organization with Sheila Jaffe to provide meaningful experiences for children in foster care and regularly speaks to young people about respect, responsibility, and self-awareness.
Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis comes out on November 25, 2025, offering a playful, colorful, and thoughtful look at the holidays through the eyes of a boy learning the joy of giving. The book is available for pre-order here.