Win tickets to Mario Live in Detroit November 22nd!

Get ready for a night filled with soul, style, and pure R&B energy as Mario hits the stage at The Masonic Jack White Theatre on November 22nd. The voice behind some of the biggest R&B hits of the 2000s is bringing his signature sound — and undeniable stage presence — back to Detroit for an unforgettable night. KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the show!

You know the songs. You’ve sung along to them for years. “Let Me Love You,” “How Do I Breathe,” “Crying Out for Me,” — Mario’s music defined a moment in R&B and still hits just as hard today. His smooth vocals, emotional lyrics, and timeless vibe continue to connect with fans across generations.

Step inside The Masonic Jack White Theatre and feel the energy as Mario performs the songs that became the soundtrack to countless memories. The intimate setting of the venue makes every note, every lyric, and every moment feel personal — like he’s singing directly to you. It’s not just a concert. It’s a chance to relive the best of R&B with one of the genre’s most respected voices.

Whether you’re planning a night out with your partner or reuniting with your crew for a grown and sexy evening in the city, this show is the perfect vibe — smooth, nostalgic, and full of emotion.

Event Details:

Artist: Mario

Mario Date: Friday, November 22, 2025

Friday, November 22, 2025 Venue: The Masonic Jack White Theatre, Detroit

The Masonic Jack White Theatre, Detroit Purchase tickets here!

This is your chance to experience Mario’s unmistakable voice and timeless hits live. The lights, the crowd, the music — it’s all waiting for you in one unforgettable Detroit night.

