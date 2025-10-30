Win tickets to John Legend’s Get Lifted Anniversary Tour November 11th!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, soul, and timeless R&B as John Legend brings his Get Lifted – 20th Anniversary Tour to The Fox Theatre on November 11, 2025.

105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you to experience this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of one of the most iconic debut albums in R&B history. Get Lifted introduced the world to John Legend’s signature blend of soul, gospel, and smooth piano-driven melodies — and now, two decades later, he’s taking fans on a journey through the hits that made him a household name.

Picture it: the lights dim inside the legendary Fox Theatre, the band begins to play, and that unmistakable voice fills the room with “Ordinary People,” “Used to Love U,” and “So High.” This show is a love letter to the fans who have been there since the beginning and a celebration of how far the music has come.

And here’s your chance to be part of it — for free. Enter now for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see John Legend live. Plus, one lucky grand prize winner will also receive a vinyl copy of Get Lifted — the perfect keepsake to honor 20 years of this Grammy-winning masterpiece.

Get Lifted Vinyl Album Purchase tickets here!

From the first note to the final encore, this will be a night filled with elegance, emotion, and classic R&B — the kind that moves you and stays with you long after the last song fades.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate 20 years of Get Lifted with John Legend, live in Detroit.

✨ Register To Win Below!