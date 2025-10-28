Join the Mason & Starr Morning Crew Check-In — Get Your Shout Out on the Air!

Wake up with Mason & Starr and make your mornings even better by joining the Mason & Starr Morning Crew Check-In! This is your chance to be part of the 105.9 KISS-FM family — where the laughter, the stories, and the music all come together to start your day off right.

When you sign up, you’ll become an official Morning Crew Check-In Member, which means you could hear your name shouted out live on the radio by Mason & Starr! It’s your moment to shine — because mornings are always more fun when you’re part of the show.

But that’s not all — as a Morning Crew Check-In member, you’ll also get exclusive access to special giveaways, prizes, and experiences only available to those in the crew. Think of it as your all-access pass to the KISS-FM community — where real Detroit listeners connect with the voices they love every weekday morning.

It’s fun, it’s easy, and it’s your chance to make your mornings with Mason & Starr a little more personal. Whether you’re getting ready for work, driving the kids to school, or just sipping your first cup of coffee — you can be part of the show that makes Detroit smile.

Here’s What You’ll Get When You Join the Crew:

A chance to get your name shouted out on the air by Mason & Starr

by Mason & Starr Access to exclusive, members-only prizes and giveaways

Connection to Detroit’s favorite morning show — where the music and conversation never miss a beat



So don’t just listen — be part of the Morning Crew! Sign up, check in, and get ready for your on-air moment with Mason & Starr on 105.9 KISS-FM — Detroit’s Best R&B and Throwbacks.