ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kelly Rowland Blanks on Lyrics During Indianapolis Show

Kelly Rowland made a great moment one of the most talked about of her tour after a mix-up onstage at a recent concert in Indianapolis. While performing Destiny’s Child’s “Cater…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
John Sciulli / Stringer via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland made a great moment one of the most talked about of her tour after a mix-up onstage at a recent concert in Indianapolis. While performing Destiny's Child's "Cater 2 U," Rowland accidentally jumped the gun and sang Beyoncé's verse. Realizing her error mid-performance, she stopped and laughed at herself, creating a spontaneous and endearing moment that quickly went viral.

Loading TikTok...

Realizing her words weren't matching the song, Kelly said, "Oh, no, that's not my verse." She then appeared to say, "I f***ed that up" before bursting out laughing.

"What's the verse?" Kelly asked out loud, glancing backstage while laughing and speaking directly into the mic.

But she also couldn't stop laughing at herself for her earlier mistake. "You'd think I'd remember it by now," Kelly joked, later letting the crowd sing for her.

She also continued joking about the moment later in the show. "That's probably been my most embarrassing moment," she said, "and I ain't even know my d**n verse after 20-something years, so thank you, Indianapolis, for saving my a**!"

The crowd cheered throughout, joining in to help her finish the song. Within moments, fans were posting clips of the segment online, commenting on her sense of humor and authenticity. While a small number of online responses questioned her professionalism, the vast majority of her followers embraced the situation as evidence of the joy of watching a celebrity being candidly real and relatable. They spoke of it as a fun night out and karaoke, and expressed delight that the celebrity had the confidence to go with what they did and involve the audience.

Rowland certainly faltered but bounced back beautifully, singing the correct verse the second time, totally still laughing. The exchange even became one of the concert's highlights and made even more evident her unique ability to take a possible awkward moment and turn it into something real and fun for all.

Destiny's ChildKelly Rowland
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicEminem & Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views ClubSheena Suhr
Post Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling Surge
MusicPost Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling SurgeSheena Suhr
Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.
MusicBruno Mars’ Debut Album Enters Rare Billboard TerritoryKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect