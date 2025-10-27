Kelly Rowland Blanks on Lyrics During Indianapolis Show

Kelly Rowland made a great moment one of the most talked about of her tour after a mix-up onstage at a recent concert in Indianapolis. While performing Destiny's Child's "Cater 2 U," Rowland accidentally jumped the gun and sang Beyoncé's verse. Realizing her error mid-performance, she stopped and laughed at herself, creating a spontaneous and endearing moment that quickly went viral.

Realizing her words weren't matching the song, Kelly said, "Oh, no, that's not my verse." She then appeared to say, "I f***ed that up" before bursting out laughing.

"What's the verse?" Kelly asked out loud, glancing backstage while laughing and speaking directly into the mic.

But she also couldn't stop laughing at herself for her earlier mistake. "You'd think I'd remember it by now," Kelly joked, later letting the crowd sing for her.

She also continued joking about the moment later in the show. "That's probably been my most embarrassing moment," she said, "and I ain't even know my d**n verse after 20-something years, so thank you, Indianapolis, for saving my a**!"

The crowd cheered throughout, joining in to help her finish the song. Within moments, fans were posting clips of the segment online, commenting on her sense of humor and authenticity. While a small number of online responses questioned her professionalism, the vast majority of her followers embraced the situation as evidence of the joy of watching a celebrity being candidly real and relatable. They spoke of it as a fun night out and karaoke, and expressed delight that the celebrity had the confidence to go with what they did and involve the audience.