Win a pair of Fandango passes to a special screening of Mary J. Blige: For My Fans!

The For My Fans Tour marked the first major tour in years from Mary J. Blige—it was a true tribute tour with a setlist that covered decades, with a generational and emotional pull for both longtime and new fans.
- This was a deeply personal tour for MJB—it is a love letter to Mary’s day-one supporters—the ones who’ve been there through every heartbreak and triumph.
- This was her first time headlining at Madison Square Garden, the iconic arena in her home town of New York.
- This is the first time fans can see MJB in a concert film on the big screen, and in a stunning 4K presentation.
- 10 minutes of exclusive bonus content in addition to the concert film.
