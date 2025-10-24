Win a pair of Fandango passes to a special screening of Mary J. Blige: For My Fans!

ContestsEvents
Ben Perez

The For My Fans Tour marked the first major tour in years from Mary J. Blige—it was a true tribute tour with a setlist that covered decades, with a generational and emotional pull for both longtime and new fans.

KISS-FM has your chance to win FREE passes to the special screening of Mary J. Blige: For My Fans in Movie Theaters for limited screenings November 5th  & 8th!

  • This was a deeply personal tour for MJB—it is a love letter to Mary’s day-one supporters—the ones who’ve been there through every heartbreak and triumph. 
  • This was her first time headlining at Madison Square Garden, the iconic arena in her home town of New York.
  • This is the first time fans can see MJB in a concert film on the big screen, and in a stunning 4K presentation.
  • 10 minutes of exclusive bonus content in addition to the concert film.
  • Tickets on Sale Now at http://maryjbligefilm.com

Register below for your chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday October 24, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday October 31, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday November 3, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM

FandangoMary J. Blige
Ben PerezWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
